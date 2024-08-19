 'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation

'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation

The NEET PG results will be released by the NBEMS soon. The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly anticipating the results. They have taken to the social media platform 'X' to express their anticipation of the result.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

NEET PG Results 2024: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) results. The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly anticipating the results. However, NBEMS has yet to release the date of the result declaration.

As the candidates are on tenterhooks, they have taken to the social media platform 'X' (previously Twitter) to express their anticipation of the result. Many comments wonder, "When will the NEET PG 2024 results be declared?'

FPJ Shorts
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
India Allows Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Of Power
India Allows Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Of Power

"Any idea about the result of NEET PG 2024?" echoed another. Several other users expressed excitement towards the release of the result and wrote, "I'm excited for the neet pg results."

Many other users extended "Best of Luck" wishes to the candidates awaiting NEET PG results.

"Wishing all NEET PG aspirants the very best of luck! May you achieve the results you hope for with great concentration and strong mental health. Your hard work and dedication will pay off," wrote a user.

Many other users reflected on these comments.

Read Also
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
article-image

The NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2024 exam on August 11, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities. The NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 results soon on its official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will be able to use their login credentials to access and download their scorecards from the official website once they are made available.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click the homepage's result link.

Step 3: Fill in the required fields to view your results.

Step 4: The results you obtained are now displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Now, Save and download a copy for future use

Students must enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. It is advised that applicants print their results and keep the hard copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time. Those who wish to obtain the most complete and current information regarding the exam mentioned above should visit the official website on a regular basis.

Candidates are also advised to get in touch with the relevant authorities right away if they have any questions or notice any discrepancies with their results.

About NEET PG

The NEET-PG is the only entrance exam and is an eligibility-cum-ranking test. The purpose of this exam is to create a shortlist of applicants for admission to different MD/MS and PG Diploma programs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation

'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation

Arnav Lath, one of the IB Toppers, Overcame Uncertainties Of Moving To A New Country To Achieve An...

Arnav Lath, one of the IB Toppers, Overcame Uncertainties Of Moving To A New Country To Achieve An...

IIT Madras Gets ₹16.5 Crore Grant For Anatomy Lab From Power Finance Corporation

IIT Madras Gets ₹16.5 Crore Grant For Anatomy Lab From Power Finance Corporation

KLEE 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objections Till August 21; Direct Link Inside

KLEE 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objections Till August 21; Direct Link Inside

Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria...

Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria...