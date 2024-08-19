Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here

The registration procedure for medical courses offered at government, government-aided, corporation, private unaided, and minority colleges in Maharashtra has begun, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Those who wish to register for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, or B(P&O) programs must go to the Maharashtra CET Cell website and finish the online registration and fee submission process.

It is important to remember that applicants will not be considered for admission to any quota of these courses if they do not complete the online registration form. August 23, 2024 is the last day for students to submit an application for online counselling. It should be mentioned that the admission timetable for the next CAP rounds and the CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be announced soon.

How to register?

-The registration link for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 counselling is accessible on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Check out the official counselling webpage for MHT CET.

-Select the link for Medical Courses Counselling.

-"New Registration" and fill out the necessary information.

-Sign in to complete the applications for counselling.

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.



Candidates must indicate which colleges and courses they are most interested in during the counselling process. These preferences will be taken into account for determining admission to Maharashtra's MBBS programs, along with other variables like rank, seat availability, and reservation rules.