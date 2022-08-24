What students should know about learning Hospitality and Tourism Management overseas

Representational image | PINTU NAMDEV

Hospitality and Tourism Management are one of the most popular courses for students. Countries like Switzerland, France, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand are popular study destinations for students who want to enter the field, and here are five things they can look forward to while pursuing it abroad, as explained by Mr. Manoj Neelamegan, Dean, Scottish Institute of Hospitality Sciences

Study Abroad Guide 2022 by Free Press Journal

Manoj Neelamegan

Institutes: Multiple institutes and universities cater to Hospitality and Tourism Management courses abroad. But there are differences between independent institutions and universities as their approaches and affiliations are different. Students who want to develop their practical skills should be focusing more on independent institutes, while state universities are more theoretical in nature. Based on their needs, students have to choose their choice of institution.



Teaching Methodology: Various institutes teach Management courses by following experiential learning. For example, some new methods have entered the industry such as the flipped classroom which has been vital for students pursuing Hospitality and Tourism. This method is a type of blended learning, which aims to increase student engagement and learning by having pupils complete readings at home and work on live problem-solving during class time. These methodologies make a huge difference in the learning outcome.



Facilities: Now Hospitality institutes abroad are integrating hotel facilities which helps students practice their skills in an actual place of leisure. Traditionally it used to be a mock practice wherein students were engaged with each other as guests and servers for the most part but now institutes are catering to actual diners and customers due to the integrated approach. Students get to talk to real guests, serve them, and understand how different their actions and reactions are compared to just roleplaying them.



Internship opportunities: Most hotel management institutes have tied up with international brands and internships are also offered. While in India, hospitality schools limit the duration of internships to 6 months, in institutions but abroad internships can last anywhere between 6-18 months in three years. The experience of more and longer internships can lead students to be well acquainted with their field. Many of the internships abroad are paid ones and students can also support themselves through them.



Adapting to a new culture: Though students have different cultural exposures in India, once they move abroad they will witness a culture shock in 5-6 months. Cuisine, Service, Leisure, etc will be developed industries in themselves and thus there will be a lot to learn and adapt to as a student.