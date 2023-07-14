What Is Mission Chandrayaan 3; Check Interesting Facts Here

ISRO Launches Chandrayaan-3 From Satish Dhawan Spaceport In Sirharikota, Aims To Reach Moon In 40 Days |

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 this afternoon from the Satish Dhawan space centre, Sriharikota. ISRO's Chairman S Somanath and all the other scientists were seen in a state of rejoice after the successful launch. It'll take a roughly 40 days for Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon's surface.

What is Chandrayaan-3 ?

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to achieve the objective of soft-landing a lander and rover.

According to the officials, the mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

Watch reactions of students after the launch of Chandrayaan 3

#WATCH | School children who had arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh express their delight following the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 into orbit.



"I feel very proud that our scientists & country are doing so good. It was a… pic.twitter.com/IkJpKlW6mg — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

What it means for India?

If successful this mission to moon would make India the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and erstwhile USSR.

Lessons from Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-3 will utilize lessons learned from the Chandrayaan-2 mission and incorporate improvements to ensure a successful landing. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

ISRO has set three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which includes:

Getting a lander safe and soft landing on the surface of the Moon.

Observing and demonstrating the rover’s loitering capabilities on the Moon.

In-site scientific observation making scientific experiments on the chemical and natural elements, soil, water, etc. available on the surface of the Moon to better understand and practice the composition of the Moon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)