What is IIT Kharagpur's Prembazar gate and why do professors want it reopened?

IIT Kharagpur | official website

Kharagpur: A large number of teachers from IIT Kharagpur have been protesting against the decision to not reopen the Prembazar gate of the institute's campus since Saturday.

Why are faculty members agitated?

According to a report by the Telegraph, the teachers have alleged that the closure of the Prembazar gate, since the beginning of Covid 19, has been a nuisance for employees and family members who live in the area.

Karabi Biwas, general secretary of the IIT Kharagpur Teachers’ Association, told the Telegraph that many of the faculty members who live in the Prembazar area have had concerns about commuting between home and office as closure of the gate is making them take long detours to reach their residence.

Impact on non-teaching staff as well

An IIT professor also highlighted the troubles that gardeners, domestic help, etc have to go through in order to reach the campus due to inaccessibility of the gate.

"They, too, are encountering difficulties while entering and exiting the campus. They come on foot or riding cycles. As the gate remains closed, they have to make detours under this scorching sun,” the teacher said, as per the report.

First protest at IIT Kharagpur since gag order

This is the first protest at the institute against the gate's closure since an order was issued in June 2020, that barred any criticism of IIT Kharagpur's policies or actions on any public platform, in the press or radio broadcast.