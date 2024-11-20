What Is Happening At NEHU Shillong? Students On Indefinite Hunger Strike For The Last 16 Days, Demanding Removal Of Top Officials

Official

The indefinite hunger strike at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, has reached its 16th day as students demand the removal of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prabha Shankar Shukla and other senior officials. Here's why the protests are happening and what’s at stake.

Why Are Students Protesting?

The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) alleges that the VC and top officials, including Registrar Col Omkar Singh (Retd) and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, were appointed illegally and are “incompetent.” They claim the mismanagement under these officials has caused NEHU’s rank to drop 21 points in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), now standing at 101.

What Do the Students Want?

The students are demanding:

Removal of VC Shukla and other senior officials.

Reversal of alleged illegal appointments.

Accountability for the declining academic and administrative standards.

What Actions Have Been Taken?

The Union Education Ministry formed a two-member inquiry committee headed by former UGC Chairman Prof. D.P. Singh to investigate the allegations.

The committee has 15 days to submit its report.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has spoken with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite solutions.

Appeals to End the Strike

State leaders, including Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar, CM Sangma, and Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, urged students to call off the strike due to health concerns and its impact on academics.

However, NEHUSU insists their protest will continue until their demands are met.

Who Supports the Protest?

The protest has garnered support from the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), Khasi Students Union’s NEHU unit, and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association.

What’s Next?

The inquiry committee is expected to visit NEHU soon to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the hunger strike continues, drawing support from various dignitaries and organizations. The students have also sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the urgency of their demands.

NEHUSU General Secretary Toniho S. Kharsati reiterated that the protest will not end until authorities take definitive action to address the issues.

(With agency inputs)