What is DAF 1 Form; all you need to know

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Pixabay

The Detailed Application Form, or DAF, is the next step applicants must take after the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2022. The Online Detailed Application Form (DAF) must be completed at the website upsc.gov.in by candidates who have been declared qualified in the written portion of the Examinations.

Candidates are recommended to study the Examination Rules carefully, which include eligibility requirements and other information, as published in the The Gazette of India is accessible at upsc.gov.in.

To fill the DAF-I form for the UPSC Mains 2022.

Candidates must create registration accounts by the deadline to submit the online Detailed Application Form (DAF) at upsc.gov.in.

On the registration module, candidates are required to provide their: Name (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate), Roll Number (in six digit format) and Date of Birth (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate) and e-mail address. Filling out all the fields is mandatory and candidates must ensure that they are providing an active email address. After clicking in ‘Submit’, the login password will be sent to the registered Email ID. They can now login to their accounts and fill the DAF Form. The online DAF has SIX modules - Personal, Educational information, Parental Information, Employment Information, Upload documents and Final Submission. Candidates are required to fill all the modules completely before the final submission.

Candidates can save all the information they enter on the form and alter it later as well. However, once the Final Submission has been made, no changes can be made to the DAF-I.