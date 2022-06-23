e-Paper Get App

UPSC prelims result list out; here's what to do next

The shortlisted candidates are required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful | File Photo

Over 13,000 candidates have qualified the civil services (preliminary) examination 2022, the results of which were declared on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The preliminary examination was held on June 5.

To check the UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Results:

  1. Visit upsc.gov.in to see the Union Public Service Commission's official website.

  2. Click the What's New link on the homepage.

  3. Select "Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022" from the list of links.

  4. The screen will display your UPSC Prelims 2022 Result.

  5. Download the outcome and print it off for your records.

The UPSC has put up on its website (www.upsc.gov.in) a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

Initially, a total of 861 vacancies were sought to be filled through the civil services examination 2022, which have now been increased to 1,022, the official said.

The shortlisted candidates are required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination 2022, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course of time on the website of the commission.

UPSC 2021 result: Meet Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, the first three CSE rankers
article-image

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shinde reaches crucial number as 1 more MLA reaches Guwahati;...

Mumbai: Latest Updates- EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

In Pictures: Coach leaps into pool to save athlete's life at World Aquatics Championship

Eknath Shinde reaches crucial number as 1 more MLA reaches Guwahati: Reports

EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

