What Indian students should know before coming to France

With thousands of students looking at France as their study destination, here are some things they should know about as experienced by Vishnu Nair, an MSc student in international luxury and brand management at Rennes School of Business.

Learning French- French is a completely different language and it could be really hard for newcomers to communicate. Learning basics could help a lot with general day-to-day things as not many people speak English here.

Clothing- France is a country with extremely low temperatures compared to India. Likewise, the summers can be extremely hot which is not considered by many who come to the country. Students should carry a balance of winter and summer clothes before coming to France.

Washrooms- France has many unisex public restrooms contrary to what we have in India. Just be aware of the signs and be comfortable.

Banks- French banks do not function on Mondays. French banks, unlike Indian ones, do not function at a high pace and are closed on the first day of the week. The reason for the same is the quality of life and work environment here. Indian students have to keep this in mind so as to adjust to cash requirements at the start of the week.

Sundays- Nearly nothing is open on Sundays in France. Certain grocery shops might be open till 12 in a few localities, apart from that the day is dedicated to family time by most residents.

