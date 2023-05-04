What are PBSA living spaces? All you need to know about student housing abroad amid accommodation crisis

Higher education abroad has been more popular in recent years. In 2023, more than 6 lakh Indian students opted to study abroad. When moving overseas to pursue their studies, foreign students naturally look for the best housing options available. The accommodation options available to students nowadays are numerous. Students now have access to a wide range of resources and tools thanks to ongoing technological advancements that enable them to make well-informed decisions about where to live while studying abroad.

The UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA are some of the most well-liked nations among students pursuing higher education. Housing spaces designed exclusively for students have become more common due to the increased demand for housing from overseas students. For example, the market for specially designed student housing is very established in the United Kingdom (PBSA). The most well-liked housing arrangements for students in the UK are PBSA apartments, particularly ensuite apartments.

Sayantan Biswas |

Read Also Accommodation crisis a challenge for Indian students in the UK

Why do students prefer ensuite apartments

Ensuite flats are self-contained, specially created units that give students the privacy and comfort of a house with the convenience of a dorm. Students can live independently in these flats and prepare their own meals because they often have a kitchen, bathroom, and living area. Also, as international students frequently seek out a home away from home, the seclusion and independence provided by ensuite apartments appeal to them.

The kind of accommodations a student chooses has a big impact on how they enjoy college in general and may have an impact on how well they do academically. According to internal research, 50.2% of students choose apartments with bathrooms. This is primarily because it provides the most economical and hassle-free way to live. In British locations like Huddersfield, Preston, and Newcastle, ensuite rooms start at about £80 per week, making them a reasonable and practical choice.

Moreover, ensuite living areas provide a variety of amenities geared towards students. Let's examine some of the important elements that contribute to their expansion and appeal to international students.

Assured security

The degree of security and comfort it offers is one of the key advantages of selecting an ensuite apartment housed in a PBSA building. As they typically have round-the-clock security and support services, kids can get help whenever they need it. This is crucial for students who are going overseas for the first time because it might make them feel at ease and secure in their new environment.

Multi-fold facilities

The variety of amenities and services that are offered to students is another benefit of selecting PBSA as a place to stay. They provide a wide range of amenities geared towards meeting the needs of students, from study rooms and cutting-edge gyms to common areas and social spaces.

Located at prime locations

Another important element that makes the ensuite apartments a good choice for students is their location. It is simpler for students to get to their classes and other university-related activities because many private student housing providers are situated close to universities and colleges. This is especially helpful for international students who may be unfamiliar with the local transit system because they are new to the area.

Conclusion

The location of the ensuite apartments is another crucial factor that influences whether or not students choose them. Several private student housing providers are located close to universities and colleges, making it easier for students to travel to their classes and other university-related activities. This is particularly useful for foreign students who might not be familiar with the area's public transportation system because they are newcomers.

The author is the Co-Founder, UniAcco