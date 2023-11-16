Western Sydney University Expresses Interest To Establish Agricultural Science Institute In Bengaluru

Western Sydney University Plans Bengaluru Campus by 2025 |

The Consul General of Australia, Hilary McGeachy, visited the Karnataka Higher Education Council in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to express Australia's interest in establishing the Western Sydney University’s (WSU) dedicated campus for agricultural science in the city.

WSU's Bengaluru campus proposal gains global significance

A crucial meeting ensued between Dr MC Sudhakar, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Consul General McGeachy, and other council officials. The proposal gains significance as Western Sydney University, currently ranked 375th globally, aims to become the third Australian university to establish a campus in India. Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have already paved the way.

According to the Indian Express reports, Australian Education Minister Jason Clare affirmed WSU's commitment to inaugurate its independent campus in Bengaluru by 2025. The Higher Education Department released a statement emphasizing WSU's potential to form robust academic alliances in agricultural science, enhancing its global presence.

Consul General McGeachy promotes educational ties in Bengaluru

Consul General McGeachy articulated her eagerness to facilitate collaboration between educational institutions in Australia and Karnataka. The focus of this collaboration is to establish a mutually beneficial partnership in academic and research activities. She reiterated WSU's intent to create a campus dedicated to agricultural science in Bengaluru.

However, Minister Sudhakar highlighted the procedural aspect, stating that universities must obtain approvals from apex bodies like UGC and AICTE to establish a campus. Additionally, he briefed the delegation on twinning programs, emphasizing the potential for academic collaborations through initiatives like those between Athens University and the Department of Technical Education.

