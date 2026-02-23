Western College And Nirmaan Foundation Join Hands To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap

More than 400 students from over 10 colleges participated in Career Station 2026, a mega job fair held on Saturday at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, where a large number of candidates received on-the-spot job offers. |

Navi Mumbai: More than 400 students from over 10 colleges participated in Career Station 2026, a mega job fair held on Saturday at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, where a large number of candidates received on-the-spot job offers.

Dynamic Platform

The job fair was organised by Vishweshwar Education Society’s Western College of Commerce & Business Management (WCCBM) in association with Nirmaan Foundation, creating significant employment opportunities and strengthening industry–academia collaboration in the region.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, recruiters and academic institutions across Navi Mumbai and nearby areas. It served as a dynamic platform for aspiring graduates to interact directly with industry professionals and explore diverse career opportunities across multiple sectors.

Top Recruiters on Board

Several well-known organisations from banking, finance, IT and HR participated in the recruitment drive, including IDFC First Bank, Muthoot Fincorp, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, HDB Financial Services, Mahindra Business Solutions, Tech Mahindra, Sutherland, TeamLease, Netech, Finmech Business Services, SM Recruitment, Kreya, Mahesh Tutorials, and Andromeda, among others.

Read Also Mumbai FDA Uncovers Major Violation: Lakhs Worth Of Medicines Seized In Dharavi Raid

The event facilitated on-the-spot interviews, career counselling and networking opportunities. Many students secured placement offers and employment commitments during the drive, reflecting the strong industry demand for skilled graduates.

Recruiters and Organisers Hail Seamless Organisation

Recruiters appreciated the quality of student participation and the seamless organisation of the job fair. The management of WCCBM expressed gratitude to all participating organisations, partner colleges, faculty members and volunteers whose collective efforts contributed to the grand success of the event.

“Career Station 2026 stands as a significant step toward empowering youth through employment and skill development, further reinforcing the institution’s commitment to career-oriented education and meaningful industry engagement,” said a senior official from WCCBM.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/