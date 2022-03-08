West Bengal State Board Class 12 exam dates revised, details here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the exam schedule for the state board exams for class 12 in 2022. The exams will begin on April 2 as previously scheduled, but will now end on April 26 rather than April 20.

Candidates can access the revised datesheet by visiting the official website at wbchse.nic.in.

The council has revised the exam dates due to a clash with the JEE Main session 1 exam schedule, according to the notification. The exams, which were scheduled to take place on April 13, 16, 18, and 20, have been rescheduled.

The class 12 exams will commence on April 2, 2022 with language subjects — Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu and Telugu. The Higher Secondary exams will end on April 26.

The exam is scheduled between 10 am to 1:15 pm. For reading, candidates will be given 15 minutes

ALSO READ To avoid a clash with JEE Main, Karnataka Board revises date sheet of 2nd PUC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:04 PM IST