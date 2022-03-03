To avoid a clash with JEE Main, Karnataka Board revises date sheet of 2nd PUC

To avoid clashing with the Joint Entrance Examination, the Department of Pre-University Education in Karnataka has decided to change the dates of the 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam in 2022. (JEE Main 2022). The first session of JEE will take place from April 16 to 21.

The second PUC exam, which was supposed to start on April 16, is now expected to start on April 22. Students who want to object to the draft schedule have until March 5 to do so. The second PUC exams in Karnataka will be held in the morning shift, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Candidates can access the official website, pue.kar.nic.in, to view and download the timetable for the 2nd PUC exams.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:30 PM IST