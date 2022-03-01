JEE Main 2022 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 16

The registration procedure for JEE Main 2022 has begun, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main Session will take place on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. The dates for JEE Main Session 2 are May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Candidates can now register for JEE(Main) on the official website - Jeemain.nta.nic.in from March 1,2022 March 31,2022. (up to 05:00 p.m.) only.

For each session, an applicant must submit only one Application Form. Multiple application forms for the same session submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost.

"Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form very carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted," reads the notification.

For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections.

Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10.

There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B.

For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. The JEE (Main) - 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session (2022-23).

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:22 PM IST