 West Bengal recruitment 2023: 1420 constables vacancies open for females
West Bengal recruitment 2023: 1420 constables vacancies open for females

Candidates who meet the requirements can submit their applications. This recruitment procedure will fill a total of 1420 positions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Woman Constables in the State.

The Application forms can be filled starting April 23 on the official website of the commission at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who meet the requirements can submit their applications. This recruitment procedure will fill a total of 1420 positions.

Last date to apply for the West Bengal Police recruitment

The last date for filing the application form is May 22.

category-wise vacancies for for the recruitment of woman constables

  • Unreserved (UR) – 343

  • Unreserved (EC) – 227

  • Unreserved (HG/NVF) – 113

  • Unreserved (Civilian Volunteers) – 71

  • Unreserved (Sports Quota) – 2

  • SC – 141

  • SC (EC) – 100

  • SC (HG/NVF) – 42

  • SC (Citizen Volunteer) – 29

  • ST – 28

  • ST (EC) – 29

  • ST (HG/NVF ) – 14

  • ST (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

  • OBC-A – 57

  • OBC-A (EC) – 42

  • OBC-A (HG/NVF) – 29

  • OBC-A (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

  • OBC-B – 43

  • OBC-B (EC) – 28

  • OBC-B (HG/NVF) – 14

  • OBC-B (Civilian Volunteers) – 14

Eligibility criteria

Applicants should have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent test in secondary school or class 10.

They must be able to read, write, and speak Bengali. Those who are permanent residents of the hill subdivisions of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts shall not be subject to this regulation.

The age limit for applicants is between 18 years to 27 years.

The selection process will be based on:

  • Preliminary Written Examination

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  • Final Written Examination

  • Interview

