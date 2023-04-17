Schools issued guidelines amid rising temperature; Mumbai, Delhi, West Bengal check list here

School timings revised amid rising temperatures | Representational pic

Here's a list of states in the country who have issued guidelines for the educational institutes amid scorching heat. Heatwaves have caused a lot of states to declare holidays for school students.

In many parts of India, the temperature has already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. IMD defines a day as a heatwave day when the peak temperature hits at least 40 degrees celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above average.

Mumbai: Early bells, curb on outdoor activities in city schools amid heatwave

With the city simmering under boiling temperatures, schools are taking a number of measures to keep students safe from the scorching heat.

A few schools in the city and suburbs have reduced the school hours so that the children reach home early. While some schools are conducting sports and other outdoor activities in the morning, others have moved them indoors. The teachers are also urging the students to stay hydrated.

The city has been witnessing sweltering weather since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a heatwave a month ago. For the last few days, the maximum temperature hovered around 36°C, though unseasonal rains brought some respite to the city on Wednesday. It's even hotter in Thane, where the temperature crossed the 40°C mark on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi Government issued guidelines amid scorching heat in the capital city

The Delhi government issued a circular instructing all schools recognised by the Directorate of Education in Delhi to take precautions to ensure the safety of their students all through the upcoming summer season. Schools have been advised to ensure that no student assemblies take place during the afternoon shift due to temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal heatwave: educational institutions to remain closed for a week from today

Amid heatwave situation in the state, the educational institutions in the West Bengal were directed to remain closed for a week from April 17.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation," read an official notice from the West Bengal government.

Odisha schools and colleges to operate from 6:30 am to 11 am due to heatwave

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on last Tuesday had directed the administration to keep all anganwadi centres and schools closed from April 12 till April 16 in view of rising temperatures across the state.

He also asked officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and a continuous power supply.

“In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16,” Patnaik said in an official order.

Odisha's schools will now reopen on April 17, 2023, after being closed owing to the extreme heat wave up to Class 10. In addition, the government had also revised the timings for schools and colleges, with classes running from 7:15 am to 11 am for students in Classes 1 to 12.

However, the government released a new notification on April 15, 2023, stating that the revised timings for schools and colleges will now be from 6:30 am to 11 am.

While schools were closed for rest, Class 11, Class 12, and college classes continued as per the revised timings.

Patna: Schools asked to revise timings amid heatwave in the state

The mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Bihar, in the capital city it hits 41.5 degrees this week.

With the summer heat soaring in the state, the Met department has warned of intense heat during the next few days. after which, the Patna district administration on Friday directed all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.

The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.

Tripura: Schools closed for 6 days amid rising mercury level

In view of the ongoing intense rising temperatures, the Tripura government on Monday has announced the closure of all the government and government-aided schools in the state for six days from Tuesday.

An official notification said that considering the health issues of the school children, the government has closed the government and government-aided schools from April 18 to 23.

According to the notification, the state government has also requested the private school authorities to keep their educational institutions closed for the same period.

Goa schools to shut down by noon amid heatwave alert

Previous month Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had directed Goa's Director of Education to issue a circular announcing closure of schools before noon on Thursday and Friday.

Shailesh Zingade, director of education, told IANS that the decision was made due to the heatwave alert. "We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said.

The maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius higher than its normal value, as per the the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read Also Above normal heatwave days in India from April onwards: IMD