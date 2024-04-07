West Bengal Police SI Registration Deadline Today; Apply At prb.wb.gov.in

Representational Pic

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is closing up its registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in both armed and unarmed branches. Eligible candidates are urged to complete the WB Police SI registration form 2024 available on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in, before the deadline.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 1,131

UR (Unserved): 510

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 113

SC (Scheduled Caste): 248

ST (Scheduled Tribe): 68

OBC – A: 113

OBC – B: 79

Earlier, the board had announced 464 posts, but it was later revised to 1,131.

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: April 7, 2024

Application Correction Window: April 10 - April 16, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must meet the following criteria before applying:

Age Limit: Between 20 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent.

Application Form Correction:

Candidates can edit their personal information (excluding permanent state, mobile number, and email ID) during the correction window. They need to provide either their application number or registered mobile number along with their date of birth (DOB) as entered in the application.

Application Fee:

SC, ST, and female candidates: Rs 20

All other categories: Rs 270

With the deadline approaching, interested candidates are advised to complete the registration process promptly to avoid any last-minute hassles. For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.