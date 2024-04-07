CUET UG 2024 Correction Window To Close Today, Exam City Slip On April 30

Pixabay/Representative Image

The National Testing Agency will close the CUET UG 2024 application correction window today, April 7, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam and need to make changes to their filled application form can visit the official website until 11:50 P.M today to make the changes.

The CUET UG 2024 application correction window opened on April 6, 2024.

The details provided in the applications will be used to allot exam centres, subjects and the details in the CUET UG 2024 admit card.

CUET UG 2024 application correction window is available on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG 2024 - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2024 login link.

Step 3: Login using your application id and password.

Step 4: Click on the fields open for changes and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: Click save and click on submit.

After the CUET UG 2024 application correction window closes, the exam city slips will be released.

According to the schedule given, CUET UG exam city slip will be released by April 30, 2024.

Students can download the exam city slip through the link on the website.