West Bengal NEET UG Counseling 2023: MBBS And BDS Stray Round Allotment Results Announced | Representative image

The West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education announced the results of the West Bengal NEET UG vacant vacancies round for medical and dental courses today.

Registered candidates from the last round of West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that MBBS admission 2023 applications received after the cut-off date of September 30 will be declared invalid. However, NEET UG counselling for 2023 is still happening in places such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

“The provisional result shall be published by 12 noon of 20.10.2023 and provisional admission shall be between 12 noon to 4 pm of 20.10.2023,” the DME West Bengal had said.

“Candidate must sign undertaking before admission that in the event such admission is not approved by NMC or higher Court then State or counselling authority shall not be responsible,” it informed.

The West Bengal NEET UG allotment list has details of NEET roll number, college allotted, category, course and allotment status.

How to check ?

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Seat allotment result online stray round’ under the download section.

WBMCC results will be displayed.

Check your roll number and allotment status.

Login using the credentials generated to download the allotment order.

