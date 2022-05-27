West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Education team on SKOCH award

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

West Bengal: According to SKOCH's State of Governance Report 2021, West Bengal ranked first in the education sector. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the achievement and congratulated the education team on the same.

"I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the ‘SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021. The ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education’ will be conferred to West Bengal on 18 June 2022 in New Delhi as a part of the ‘India Governance Forum’. My congratulations and best wishes to the team Education West Bengal,” said the CM.

The SKOCH award is to be conferred to the state in New Delhi on June 18, 2022, as part of the India Governance Forum.

The SKOCH Award which was instituted in 2003, covers the best efforts in digital, financial, and social inclusion. The annual SKOCH State of Governance Report is considered the benchmark for good governance.