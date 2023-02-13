West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2023: Admit cards today for class 10 board exam

Representational image |

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) will issue the admit cards for Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams today, February 13.

The school heads collected the admit cards between 11 AM to 5 PM, with the students now having to collect the hall tickets from their respective schools from February 15 onwards.

The admit cards will have the student's name, parent's name, guardian's name, exam centre, timing, guidelines, etc. If students have any concerns over their admit cards, they can take them up with the regional offices of the board by February 20.

The exam, which will be conducted from February 24 to March 2 in a single shift from 11:45 to 3 PM, is set to have a new surveillance system this year as an application will be used to prevent any form of security issues or vandalism.

The West Bengal government is now setting up a body to study the reasons behind the 36% drop in the number of candidates as nearly seven lakh candidates are appearing for the exam this year as compared to almost 11 lakh students who appeared for the 2022 exams.