West Bengal: In light of concerns among students, teachers, Mamata govt to decide on 4-year UG course next week

Kolkata: With concerns among students and teachers in West Bengal over the delay in the launch of the four-year honours undergraduate course state-run and aided higher education institutions, the state's education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that the Mamata Banerjee government will take a final call on the matter next week.

"I will meet the CM next week to hold detailed talks on the issue (4-year UG course). We will come up with the notice afterwards," Basu remarked to the reporters when questioned about launching four-year UG courses in state-run and aided higher educational institutions.

According to a report by PTI, many principals of top institutions across the state are miffed as they remain unclear on what the four-year policy entails.

Principal of government-run Lady Brabourne College, Siuli Sarkar told Press Trust of India, "We had participated in various workshops on New Education Policy till mid-May. We had even given our views to the advisory board of the higher education department but there has not been any such communique.

"To our dismay, this state government had accepted the NEP 2020 draft recommendations early this year and announced it will have four-year honours courses instead of the hitherto studied three-year honours," said West Bengal College and University Teachers Association (WBCUTA) President Subhoday Dasgupta.

Dasgupta further told the news agency that WBCUTA will oppose any move by the state government to introduce four-year UG in Bengal.

