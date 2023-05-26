 West Bengal class 12th result: Mother outshines son by 40 marks, both appeared for same exam
Latika Mandal, now 38, a resident of Narsinghpur’s new Sardarpara of Shantipur police station had married Asim Mandal 20 years ago.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
WBCHSE West Bengal class 12 Result 2023 OUT on May 24 | PTI Representative Image

The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Results 2023 were announced on May 24. Amongst the students who were eagerly waiting for the results were Mother-Son duo from Shantipur. They both had appeared for the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exam 2023.

When the results were declared, the mother outshined her son by 40 marks. While the son got 284 marks, the mother got 324 marks.

Latika, who was a resident of Dhubulia then, did not study beyond class 6 due to her family’s financial crisis. However, the desire to study never left her. Her husband is a daily wage labourer.

While managing the family and raising children, she was repeatedly drawn to reading books. She got admitted to Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya with the help of a neighbour.

In 2020, she passed the West Bengal class 10 exam along with her daughter. Her son passed secondary school the next year.

In 2021, Latika was admitted to Narsinghpur High School in class 11 in the Arts stream. Her son Sourav is a student at Kalna Maharaja High School in East Bardhaman. Both of them now passed the higher secondary examination in the arts steram this year.

According to the report both of them are from different schools, both mother and son are candidates for the higher secondary examination this year. In the future, their mother Latika wants to pursue graduation in education. While his son Sourav wants to prepare for government jobs after studying in college.

