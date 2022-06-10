West Bengal HS Result 2022 out, Know how to check at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2022, Know how to check at wbresults.nic.in | IStock images

On Friday, June 10, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), also known as the West Bengal Higher Secondary Board, released the Class 12 exam results - WB 12th result 2022.

Today the announcement of the Uccha Madhyamik 2022 or Higher Secondary pass percentage and merit list. A total of 6.36 lakh students cleared the HS, Class 12 exam, with an 88.44 percent pass rate in the Uccha Madhyamik exam. Last year, 97 percent of students passed their high school exams.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 90.19 percent for female students and 90.19 percent for male students passing the Class 12 exam.

Adisha Deb Sharma, a student of Dinahata Soni Debi Jain High School in Chooch Behar, north Bengal, topped the exam with a score of 498 out of 500. (99.6 per cent). After obtaining 497 points, Sayandeep Samanta of Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Midnapore finished in second (99.4 per cent).

East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura are among the districts with a pass rate of over 90%. Students from minority groups have a pass rate of 85.59 percent, while students from SC/ST communities have a pass rate of 88.35 percent.

Applicants can check their HS exam results on the official website. Apart from that, the WBCHSE results 2022 HS exam result may be received by SMS and App - 'WBCHSE results 2022'.

Here's how to download the result:



1) Go to the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

2) Select the Class 12 exam result 2022 link.

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

4) Download Class 12 exam result 2022 scorecard.