West Bengal Guv Appoints Interim VCs of Seven Universities

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, in his capacity as chancellor of state-run universities, has appointed interim vice-chancellors in seven varsities.

The appointments in the seven varsities including Presidency University, MAKAUT, and University of Burdwan were made on Sunday.

Prof Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed Interim VC of West Bengal State University, while Justice Subhrakamal Mukherjee, who currently holds interim charge of Rabindra Bharati University, will also be Interim VC of Presidency University.

Prof Debabrata Basu has been appointed Interim VC of Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, while Prof Tapan Chanda was appointed Interim VC of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

Prof Gautam Chakraborty has been given charge of the University of Burdwan, and Prof Indrajit Lahiri will take charge as Interim VC of Netaji Subhas Open University. Prof Shyam Sundar Dana was appointed Interim VC of West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.

Sources said the interim vice-chancellors of nine other universities have also been finalised and appointment letters “will be issued soon”.

The governor took the decision to “mitigate the problems faced by students”, they said.

The criteria for selection of the interim vice-chancellors were eligibility, suitability, competence, willingness, and desirability, the sources added.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the Governor had pointed out that the Calcutta High Court has said that on appointments of vice-chancellors, the governor needs to consult the state government, but has upheld that he does not need the state’s concurrence in the appointment of VCs. He also stated that university statutes do not state that vice-chancellors have to be necessarily academics.

