 West Bengal Govt Launches Primary Teacher Recruitment After 8 Years Amid High Court Review
West Bengal has launched its first primary teacher recruitment drive in eight years, opening online applications for 13,421 assistant teacher vacancies in government and government-aided schools. This comes amid ongoing Calcutta High Court scrutiny of alleged irregularities in earlier appointments. The move aims to strengthen primary education under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Govt Launches Primary Teacher Recruitment After 8 Years Amid High Court Review

Kolkata: The online application process for the fresh recruitment of primary teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal began on Wednesday, marking the first such drive in eight years.

The new recruitment comes even as the division bench of the Calcutta High Court has completed the final hearing on alleged irregularities in the earlier appointment of about 32,000 primary teachers, with a judgment expected at any time.

Notification Issued

The notification for the recruitment of primary teachers was issued in September this year. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has opened applications for 13,421 vacancies. From Wednesday, candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test can apply online for assistant teacher posts in government-approved and government-sponsored primary and junior (basic) schools.

Ahead of the recruitment process, Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday night in a post on X said that the online portal for TET-qualified candidates will open on Wednesday for applications to primary teaching posts, adding that the government views this recruitment drive as a step to strengthen primary education under the chief minister’s leadership.

“From tomorrow, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education is going to open its online portal, where eligible candidates who have cleared TET will be able to apply for the post of Assistant Teachers in government-approved and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools. It goes without saying that this recruitment process is going to further strengthen the foundation of primary education under the wisdom, guidance and benevolent guardianship of the state's Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee,” the Minister said in the X post.

The last round of primary teacher recruitment was held in 2017. After nearly eight years, the board has issued a new notification.

Job seekers have repeatedly taken to the streets to press for recruitment, and last Thursday, they held a protest in front of the primary education board’s office in Salt Lake in Kolkata.

