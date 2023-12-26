West Bengal Governor Seeks Clarification From Jadavpur University On Convocation Without His Presence

Jadavpur University | File

Kolkata: Around 5,000 students received degrees and certificates at the convocation held at Jadavpur University on Sunday without the presence of the West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. The Bengal governor on Monday sought clarifications from the authorities of Jadavpur University (JU), who by virtue of his chair is also the chancellor of the varsity. According to the news wire, Raj Bhavan insiders said that a communiqué from the office of the Governor has been forwarded to the office of the JU registrar seeking clarification in the matter.

Despite being removed as interim vice-chancellor of the varsity, Buddhadeb Sau took the decision of holding the controversial convocation at JU on Sunday.

Governor removed interim VC 12 hours before convocation

The Governor, on Saturday evening, removed Sau from the chair of the interim vice-chancellor barely 12 hours before the convocation on Sunday morning. The Governor, by virtue of his parallel position as chancellors of all state universities, removed Sau from his chair.

State education department reinstated VC

However, on Sunday morning, state's education department reinstated Sau with an aim to give the convocation process a smooth sail, hence the convocation was organised without the presence of the Governor.

Sau attended the event as a guest

As a matter of legal caution, Sau attended the convocation as a guest and in his place the programme was presided over and anchored by the pro vice-chancellor Amitava Dutta, assisted by the JU registrar Snehomonju Basu, There was no representation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the convocation as well.

JU without permanent VC for a long time

Earlier in August this year, Sau was appointed by the Governor only as the vice-chancellor of JU soon after after the tragic ragging related death of a fresher at the boys’ hostel of the university. Before Sau’s appointment, JU was running headless without a permanent vice chancellor for a long time.

According to JU insiders, Sau of late got into bad books of the Governor by announcing the date of the convocation after holding a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, bypassing the office of the Governor as the chancellor of all state universities.

(With IANS inputs)