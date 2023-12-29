West Bengal Education Minister Defies UGC Directive On MPhil Admissions

Bratya Basu, West Bengal education minister | File Pic

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has declared that the state government will not adhere to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) directive instructing universities to halt admissions to MPhil programs for the 2023-24 academic year.

On December 27, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi stated, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programmes. In this regard, it is to bring to notice that MPhil is not a recognised degree. Regulation number 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer an MPhil programme."

When asked if West Bengal would comply with the UGC decision, Basu asserted, "We will not follow the diktat of UGC."

Highlighting that the state's higher education department will adhere to the guidelines previously established by the expert committee of academics, Basu affirmed that MPhil courses will continue to be conducted in state universities.

"The state has its own policies regarding MPhil courses in state universities, and there is no reason to tinker with that," Basu stated.

In its recent communication to universities nationwide, the UGC, while advising against offering MPhil courses, reiterated that it is not a recognized degree and cautioned students against seeking admission in such programs. The UGC had discontinued the MPhil program in November 2022.

(With Inputs From PTI)