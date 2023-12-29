Gang Rape Of 10th Grade Student In Aligarh Hotel Leads To Arrests

Representative Image |

According to police, four guys allegedly sexually assaulted a female student in class 10 at a Aligarh hotel. Two people, the hotel owner and his relative, have been taken into custody by the police. The hotel has also been blocked by the administration.

Shekhar Pathak, the city's superintendent of police told PTI on Friday that the 15-year-old girl had vanished from her home on Wednesday. The family members later discovered her comatose in a hotel room nearby. The girl's family has claimed that she was taken to a hotel room where she was gang-raped after being seduced by an unnamed male.

Complaint filed

In response to the accusation, police on Thursday filed a formal complaint (FIR) under pertinent sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against hotel owner Ved Prakash Sharma, his relative Neeraj Sharma, and two unidentified individuals.

The cop told PTI, "efforts are being made to identify and arrest the other two accused in the case."

(With inputs from PTI)