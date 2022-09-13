West Bengal: Counselling dates announced for JEE main candidates

Pixabay

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the counselling dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Architecture.

WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates will begin on September 29, and candidates can apply on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in- until October 11.

Candidates should be aware that the facility is only available to students who have passed the JEE Main and Architecture exams and not to WBJEE aspirants. The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process will require candidates to go through registration, choice filling, payment of counselling fees, choice locking, and seat allotment.

WBJEE 2022: Check Counselling Schedule

September 29 - October 11: Registration and payment

October 10 - October 11: Choice filling, choice locking-

October 14: Round one seat allotment result

October 14 - October 17: Payment of seat acceptance fee-

October 20: Round 2 seat allotment result

October 20 - October 22: Payment of seat acceptance fee