West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Suggests Mobile Phone Restrictions In Schools, Announces ‘CM Shri’ Schools Across Districts | AI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday while attending a programme on Teachers Day suggested restrictions on the use of mobile phones in schools.

“In Gujarat mobile phones are not used till class 12. I know my votes may go down but I will still say that use of mobile phones in schools should be restricted,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also inaugurated the ‘Swami Vivekananda Merit Scheme’ in higher education and also announced two ‘CM Shri’ schools, modelled after PM Shri schools, will be opened in each district.

“Admission to such schools will be done only on merit basis. The admission will start from class 6. These schools will have all facilities including smart boards,” further added Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also promised fair recruitment of teachers in the School Service Commission (SSC) within the time given by the Supreme Court.

Adhikari also pledged to return Bengal to the ‘long lost’ glory in the education sector.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the education community and nationalist citizens to remain united.

“The previous government did not give a composite grant to the schools for the last three years which led to a snake bite to a student in a school like Mitra Institution. It is from this grant that carbolic acid is bought by the school authorities. There was certainly no shortage of money as they could give doles to Durga Puja committees,” stated Adhikari.