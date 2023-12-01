 West Bengal Civil Service Prelims Admit Card Released For December Exam
WBPSC issues admit cards for WBCS Prelims 2023, exam on December 16. Download from wbpsc.gov.in using enrolment or name and birth details.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
WBCS Prelims Admit Card Out | Representational pic

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2023. The much-anticipated WBCS exam is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023.

Key Details:

Exam Timings: 

The examination is set to take place from 12 noon to 2.30 pm at various venues in Kolkata and outlying centers.

Document Requirements: 

Candidates must bring two copies of identical stamp-size photographs along with original photo identity proof, such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate, passport, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license. The printout of the e-admit card is also mandatory for entry.

Discrepancy Resolution: 

In case of any discrepancies in the e-admit card or difficulties in downloading, candidates are advised to promptly notify the Commission through the designated helpdesk. Contact details include email (pscwbit01@gmail.com) and phone numbers (033-4058-5640).

Prohibited Items: 

The WBPSC emphasizes the strict prohibition of calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic communication devices inside the examination hall.

How to Download WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link for "WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023 (ADVT. NO. 01/2023)."

Enter your login credentials and submit.

