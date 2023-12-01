West Bengal Civil Service Prelims Admit Card Released For December Exam

WBCS Prelims Admit Card Out | Representational pic

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2023. The much-anticipated WBCS exam is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023.

Key Details:

Exam Timings:

The examination is set to take place from 12 noon to 2.30 pm at various venues in Kolkata and outlying centers.

Document Requirements:

Candidates must bring two copies of identical stamp-size photographs along with original photo identity proof, such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate, passport, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license. The printout of the e-admit card is also mandatory for entry.

Discrepancy Resolution:

In case of any discrepancies in the e-admit card or difficulties in downloading, candidates are advised to promptly notify the Commission through the designated helpdesk. Contact details include email (pscwbit01@gmail.com) and phone numbers (033-4058-5640).

Prohibited Items:

The WBPSC emphasizes the strict prohibition of calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic communication devices inside the examination hall.

How to Download WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link for "WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023 (ADVT. NO. 01/2023)."

Enter your login credentials and submit.