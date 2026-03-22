West Bengal: Calcutta University Directs Affiliated Colleges To Continue Classes Despite CAPF Deployment Ahead Of State Polls | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The Calcutta University has directed its affiliated colleges to ensure that academic activities continue uninterrupted despite the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on campuses ahead of the assembly elections.

In a communication to college authorities, the Controller of Examinations of the varsity urged them to conduct regular classes "in any mode", stressing that completion of the syllabus should not be affected.

The two-phase assembly elections will be held on April 23 and April 29, with Kolkata and its adjoining areas scheduled to vote in the second phase.

CAPFs have already begun arriving in the city and are being accommodated in several school and college buildings.

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CU Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh told PTI on Sunday that in higher educational institutions where security personnel have occupied entire buildings, online classes may be the only practical option.

He said that in cases where only parts of campuses have been requisitioned, colleges have been asked to explore offline or hybrid teaching arrangements.

The varsity issued the directive following complaints that some colleges had suspended classes even though alternative arrangements were possible.

An official said some institutions had failed to utilise available space or shift to online modes despite disruptions caused by the deployment of central forces, which began occupying campuses earlier this month.

Along with regular classes, colleges have also been instructed to ensure the smooth conduct of third-semester undergraduate examinations scheduled from March 24 to April 14, the VC said.

The varsity had earlier advised principals to accommodate CAPF personnel without affecting examination schedules.

Officials pointed out that the academic workload has increased significantly following the introduction of the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, making the timely completion of the syllabus critical.

There are also concerns that inadequate preparation time could adversely affect students' performance in the upcoming examinations, they said.

To minimise academic disruptions, the varsity has taken several measures in recent months, including reducing holidays and modifying examination logistics, such as allowing minor papers to be conducted at home colleges to maximise teaching time. However, honours papers will continue to be held at external centres, they added.

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