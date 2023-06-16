We Say Mumbai Is Safe, But Is It? Students Speak

Pushpita Chatterjee- Fpj |

Mumbai: The horrifying sexual attack on a 20-year-old girl in a local train between Masjid Bandar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on the Harbour line at 7.28 a.m. has raised 'security' concerns. And this time not just about women but particularly students- because the torture and murder of a girl in a Mumbai hostel lastweek still haunts. Are Mumbai's students not safe either?

Female student commuters from Mumbai who travel on the Harbour Lines at odd hours report feeling uncomfortable both inside the trains and on the platforms due to insufficient protection.

Although policewomen are present at major city railway stations, women commuters at smaller stations suffer the most. Padma Ahale, a student at Sophia College, takes the Harbour Line from Ram Mandir to Bandra and then to her college. "Security is a major concern, especially at smaller stations where there are no police officers on duty all day. I also believe that younger boys should not be allowed to board the ladies' section, given the increase in juvenile cases," she argues. Padma believes that it is usually preferable to board a general compartment rather than an empty ladies' compartment.

One would wonder why Padma takes the Harbour Line when she has direct access to the Western Line. The reason is that the Harbour Line tends to be emptier during non-peak hours as compared to Western Line, which is normally crowded throughout the day.

However, the issue does not end with the lack of police officers at these railway stations. Late at night, some of the busiest and most densely populated stations, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) or Victoria Terminus (VT), become risky for female commuters. Shalini Shah, an SNDT College student who had to travel at night for research assignments, until recently, says, "I think the ladies' compartments should be completely closed off because some trains have common coaches separated by only a grille above their seats." The male gaze makes you feel uneasy, especially if you're travelling late."

Last year, Shalini said she witnessed a woman being abused on her way back from CST station. "Perhaps I've been fortunate enough not to have encountered an unpleasant incident, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen," she says. "The offender was seen on CCTV, but by the time the authorities intervened, the culprit had already left," she continued.

Pearl Karanjia, a student at SVKM's Mithibai College, on the other hand, has no reservations, even though she travels late on some days. "I've travelled on local trains late at night and found them to be mostly safe." Although stations become isolated late in the evening, passengers can be found in the ladies' section until 1 AM. Still, as a precaution, one should check the compartment with police officers who are stationed in the ladies' compartment after 10 p.m. "Also, avoid getting into empty compartments," Pearl advises.