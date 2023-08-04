Govt Won't Take Away IIM's Autonomy; Education Minister Promises As Lok Sabha Passes The Controversial Bill

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Despite the Opposition's concerns over the bill, the Lok Sabha cleared the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Friday which makes the President of India a 'Visitor' to the famed institutions.

The proposed bill, tabled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was first introduced in the Lower House on July 28 when disruptions over the Manipur conflict led to chaos during the debate.

Addressing the concerns raised by the Opposition over the bill's impact on the autonomy of IIMs, Pradhan told the Parliament that the government doesn't have 'any intention to encroach upon the autonomy of IIMs.'

“We will not be taking away the academic autonomy of the IIMs and this is a promise of the government. Over Rs 6,000 crore has been spent by the state and central governments to establish IIMs so the institutions are not private property or private institutions. The changes are important for management accountability.”

IIM not complying with Reservation

Highlighting that the government empowered IIMs to conduct a wide range of courses, as until now they were only offering certificate and diploma programmes, Pradhan stated that IIMs were not complying with certain rules.

"The local board of management observed that the IIMs were not complying with the constitutional obligations as well as reservations for backward categories while appointing teachers. It's also important for IIMs to be accountable to the General Financial Rules (GFR) as well as service conduct rules," Pradhan told the Parliament.

As per the new bill, the President can now order an audit of the institution, order inquiries as well as appoint or remove the Director and the Chairperson To Board Of Governors.

