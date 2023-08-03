What A MESS! IIM Bodh Gaya's Newly Built Canteen In Absolute Shambles; Visuals Viral

IIM Bodh Gaya's Newly Built Canteen | Instagram @mbasocial

Recently a video of the Indin Institute of Management (IIM), Bodhgaya (Bihar) is circulating on the social media platforms, where water logging issues could be seen in the Institute's canteen after which the IIM has received a lot of backlashes from the netizens. In the video students could be seen entering the mess and roaming around while some could be seen sitting on the chairs. According to the video a few students are serving themselves from the buffet.

The video shows the water flowing from the roof of the canteen due to which entire floor is filled with water, indicating a lapse in water logging system of the Management Institute.

The video is shared by Instagram user @mbasocial who uploaded the posts it in a witty manner and captioned it "Well....that's a mess."

After the post went viral, Instagram users reacted to the video in a humorous manner. Look some of the comments here.

The geotopian commented, "It's IIM Duubgaya or Bodhgaya."

One user Sundar Rajan Says, "The person who kept a bucket there is apt to become a consultant."

Another commented, "Doesn't this mean rainwater harvesting?"

Anant writes, "Hi-tech Indoor Rain System in IIM BG."

