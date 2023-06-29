 'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

Pegu's statement is significant considering the current representation of Northeast candidates in Indian civil services stands at 1.62% as per official data.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu |

Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed his concerns over the poor performance of candidates from Northeast India in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

"We are seriously lagging behind. It’s a matter of serious concern. HEIs of NE must prepare young aspirants for Civil Services and may collaborate with Private Institutions. Sharing a few important slides," said the tweet by Pegu. Pegu made the observation on the sidelines of a seminar organised by the Takshashila School of Civil Services.

Pegu's statement is significant considering the current representation of Northeast candidates in Indian civil services stands at 1.62% as per official data.

In the past three years, the vacancies for North East have also taken a hit. While the total number of vacancies in 2022 stood at 1,011 with only 20 being selected, only nine were selected for 861 vacant seats. A total of 796 vacancies were available in 2020 with only nine eligible candidates being selected.

As per the 2015 census, among Northeastern states Assam performed the poorest in terms of IAS representation with only 1.39% compared to Mizoram which had the highest number of IAS officers at 23.6%.

Read Also
Assam PAT 2023: Results Declared At dte.assam.gov.in; Check Details Here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Assam Govt approves Transfer of 538 Teachers Under Mutual Category In Secondary Education

Assam Govt approves Transfer of 538 Teachers Under Mutual Category In Secondary Education

Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch

IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch

Medical Students, Professionals Slam NMC For NExT Mock Test Fee

Medical Students, Professionals Slam NMC For NExT Mock Test Fee