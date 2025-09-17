WBSSC SLST 2025: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Over 5 Lakh Candidates Await Results

WBSSC SLST 2025 Answer Key | Official Website

WBSSC SLST 2025 Answer Key: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the provisional keys to the answers of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 conducted for Assistant Teacher recruitment. Answer Keys for Classes 9 and 10 are posted on the official portal, while the keys for Classes 11 and 12 will be put up on September 20.

Aspirants can file objections against the provisional keys from September 20 to 25, 2025, by paying ₹100 per question. Genuine objections will be examined by experts, and the final answer keys will then be released. The objection fee will be refunded if the objection is accepted.

As per media reports, this year also saw outstanding participation in the recruitment drive. For the level of Class 9–10, out of 3.19 lakh applications received, nearly 2.93 lakh candidates appeared, including 3,658 specially-abled candidates. Even at the level of Class 11–12, over 2.29 lakh candidates wrote the exam out of 2.46 lakh aspirants, including 3,120 specially-abled students. The exam also received robust participation from out-of-state applicants, including over 44,000 candidates belonging to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The initial round of the SLST was held on September 7, 2025, in 636 examination centres and had 91% attendance for Class 9–10 candidates alone. The examination pattern consisted of 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with 1 mark each and no negative marking for a wrong answer.

WBSSC SLST Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- westbengalssc.com

Step 2: Click on the link “WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: The WBSSC SLST 2025 Provisional Answer Keys PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the WBSSC SLST 2025 Provisional Answer Keys PDF and save it for future reference.