WBPSC SI Exam 2024: Schedule, Admit Card Download, and Exam Guidelines

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has release the schedule for the WBPSC SI Exam 2024 on February 22. This examination aims to recruit sub-inspectors in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under the Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. Candidates interested in this position can now access the detailed schedule on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission at wbpsc.gov.in.

Key Dates:

Admit Card Download: Starting from March 2, 2024

Exam Dates: March 16 and 17, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday)

Exam Shifts: Three shifts per day - 9:30 am to 11 am, 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and 3:30 pm to 5 pm

How to Download Admit Card:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on the "DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)" link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials generated during registration and click submit.

The WB SI Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Verify all details on the admit card and download it.

Take a printout of the admit card for the examination day.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Entry into the examination venue will close 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

No entry will be permitted after the closing time.

Question booklets cannot be taken from the venue after the exam.

Washroom use during the exam is only allowed in emergencies.

Only essential items like admit card, ID proof, and a photograph are permitted.

Prohibited items include mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and clipboards.

Violations will result in penal action, including a ban from future examinations.

All candidates must wear masks/face covers and use sanitizers.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 480 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector. Applicants are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process. For further details, candidates can refer to the official notification on the WBPSC website.