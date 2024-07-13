WBPSC Prelims Result 2024 Announced; Check Full Details Here |

The West Bengal Public Service Commission's (WBPSC) WBCS Prelims Result 2024 is now accessible. On the official website, psc.wb.gov.in, applicants who took the preliminary written exam can get the result PDF.



After completing the preliminary exam successfully, 4,690 candidates are qualified to take the main exam. On December 16, 2023, the WBCS Prelims exam was administered at several exam locations.

How to apply?

-Visit pcs.wb.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the Announcements tab on the website.

-Click on the link labelled "ROLL NUMBERS OF 4960 CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED PROVISIONALLY FOR THE WRITTEN FINAL EXAMINATION IN WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICES (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023."

-The screen will display the preliminary results PDF.

-For future reference, save a copy of the WBCS Prelims result PDF.

WBCS 2024



On December 23, 2023, the WBCS Prelims answer key became published, and objections may be raised until January 5 of that year. There were multiple-choice, objective questions on the WBCS preliminary exam (MCQ). There will be both objective and essay-based questions on the main exam. In order to proceed to the final round of the selection process, candidates must successfully complete both rounds.

There are two components to the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam: a written examination and a personality test. There will be two stages to the written exam: (i) a 200-mark preliminary examination (objective multiple-choice question type) and (ii) a main examination (both objective multiple-choice question types and conventional type).