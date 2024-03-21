 WBJEEB Opens Registration for ANM and GNM Courses 2024-25
WBJEEB Opens Registration for ANM and GNM Courses 2024-25

Apply now for the ANM and GNM courses 2024-25 in West Bengal. Registration has started. Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and important dates. Visit the official website for more information.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
The registration process for the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2024-25 has been started by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Eligible candidates who wish to apply can now do so through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

Key Dates for WBJEEB ANM and GNM 2024:

Online application with fee payment: March 21 to April 21.

Online correction and revised confirmation page download: April 23 to April 25.

Admit card availability: July 5 to July 14.

Examination date: Tentatively scheduled for July 14.

Result declaration: To be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria:

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the following requirements:

Must be a citizen of India and domicile of West Bengal.

Should have passed Class 12 or equivalent, or must be appearing in 2024.

Minimum age of 17 years as of July 31, 2007, with no upper age limit.

WBJEEB ANM, GNM Exam Pattern 2024:

The entrance exam will be OMR-based and consist of multiple-choice questions.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Total Questions: 100, divided into 5 sections - Life Science, Physical Science, Basic English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning.

Medium: English and Bengali (except for English and Logical Reasoning sections).

Negative marking: For each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the mark will be deducted.

Candidates who are interested should visit the official website for comprehensive details and updates on admissions for ANM and GNM courses for the academic year 2024-25.

