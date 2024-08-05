WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2024 Results Awaited; Check Marking Scheme And More!

ANM & GNM 2024 Results | WBJEEB

WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2024 Results: The Common Entrance Test ANM (R) & GNM-2024 was conducted on August 4, 2024. Exams were administered from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results. The results are expected to be released on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, soon.

In order to shortlist candidates for admission to various colleges and institutes in the state of West Bengal into the two-year Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (Revised) course and the three-year General Nursing and Midwifery course for the academic year 2024–2025, WBJEEB administered the OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024.

Candidates can check the marking scheme below for reference.

Marking Scheme

A) Questions of Category 1

i. There is just one right answer.



ii. For each question, a correct answer will result in one mark.



iii. For any combination of answers containing one or more incorrect options, the said answer will be treated as incorrect, and it will yield zero (0) mark even if one or more of the chosen option(s) is/are correct.

v. You will receive a zero if you don't attempt the question.

B) Questions of Category – 2

i. There is/are one or more correct options.



ii. For each question, you will receive two (two) marks if you mark just the correct options.



iii. Even though one or more of the selected option(s) are(are) correct, any combination of answers that include one or more erroneous options will be regarded as incorrect and will receive a zero (0) mark.



iv. Marks granted for partially accurate responses are equal to two times the number of marked correct alternatives divided by the total number of genuinely correct options. This occurs when neither all correct nor any incorrect options are marked.



v. If the question is not answered, you will receive a zero.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for the said exam



Step 3: Key in the required credentials



Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen



Step 5: Check all the details



Step 6: Save and download for future use



To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.



It is also advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.