 WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT
Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The second phase of the Joint Entrance Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (JECA) 2024 counselling has begun, and today, October 1, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has made the seat allocation results public. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who registered for the second round of counselling can now view and obtain their allotment results.

How to check?

Candidates can use their roll number and password to view the WBJEE JECA seat allocation result.

-Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website.
-Select the "JECA" link under the "Examinations" heading on the homepage.
-Select the link labelled "View Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for JECA Counselling 2024" from the newly opened tab.

-Type in your password and roll number.
-Your WBJEE JECA Seat Allotment Round 2 Result will show up on the screen when you click submit.
-Get a copy of the allocation order for future use.

What's next?

Candidates must download their JECA 2024 allotment letter and bring it, together with any further documentation needed for verification, to their designated institution. In order to ensure their seat in the second round, those who have been awarded a spot must pay an acceptance fee of INR 5,000. The seat acceptance fee is often non-refundable and must be paid online by the deadline.

By freezing their selection, candidates who are happy with their assigned seat can complete their admission. Candidates may choose to upgrade if they would like to pursue better seat alternatives in later rounds, if such an option is available.

The official notice issues a warning, stating that the candidate would not be eligible for the second round of seat allocation and that the existing seat allotment will be cancelled should they fail to show up for document verification.

