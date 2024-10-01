 Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here
Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Calcutta University Semester 6 Result | Representative image

The results of the B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2024 have been released by the Calcutta University today, October 1. The official West Bengal Results website, wbresults.nic.in, now provides exam results to candidates who took the test. The B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) exams were administered by the institution earlier this year.

How to check?

-Go to wbresults.nic, the official website of WB results.in
-Find the "Calcutta University B.A./B.Sc Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Results 2024" (or words to that effect) link.
-Enter the necessary login information, which is probably your registration or roll number.
-Enter your information and see the outcomes.
-Download and save a copy of your mark sheet for future reference.

Details mentioned in scorecard:

-Student Name

-Register Number

-Name of Course

-Total Marks

-Marks Obtained

-Course/Subject Code

-Course/Subject Name

-Result Status

-Total Marks

-Maximum Marks

-Result Date

About Calcutta University

Calcutta University is the oldest multidisciplinary institution in South East Asia and the Indian Subcontinent, having been founded on January 24, 1857. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted recognition to the university. Calcutta University currently has 21 institutes and centres and 151 colleges associated with it.

The university's seven faculties—the arts, commerce, social welfare and business management, education, journalism and library science, engineering and technology, fine arts, music and home science, law and science—offer a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and other courses.

