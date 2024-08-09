WBJEE Counselling 2024: Mop Up Seat Allocation Results Announced; Check Here

WBJEE Counselling 2024: Mop Seat Allocation Results Announced; Check Here | Representative Image

The seat allocation results for the mop up round of WBJEE 2024 have been made public by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can verify their seat assignment by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website.

The official timetable states that from August 9 to August 12, 2024, you can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the designated institutes for document verification and admission.

Application Fees

As to the official brochure, candidates who received a new allotment in the Mop-Up Round are required to download the allotment letter and pay the ₹5000 seat acceptance fee, if it hasn't been done before. The candidate will thereafter report to the designated Institute for document verification in person. Candidates must finish the admissions procedure within the allotted time if their documents are approved.

How to check?

-Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website.

-On the home page, choose the link for the mop up round by selecting the WBJEE 2024 seat allocation result.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome of your seat assignment will be shown on the screen.

-Examine the outcome of the seat assignment and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.