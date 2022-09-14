WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow; here's how to check

Representational image |

On September 15, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the results of the second round of WBJEE counselling. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates can view the results of the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat distribution. By checking in with their WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin, applicants can view the results of the WBJEE round 2 allotment.

Between September 15 and September 19, applicants who are happy with the assigned college may pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their enrollment. Candidates may appear at the designated colleges during the designated time period for document verification. Registration, fee payment, and choice filling for the WBJEE mop-up round will take place from September 21 to 23, 2022.

Here's how to check WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

wbjeeb.nic.in is the official webpage.

Click on the link for the WBJEE 2022 seat allocation results.

Log in with your roll number and birthdate.

The outcome of WBJEE round 2 seat allocation for 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the seat allocation results after downloading them for your records.

The dates for JEE Main 2022 and Architecture candidate counselling have been made public by the board. JEE Main, Architecture aspirants can register for WBJEE 2022 counselling starting on September 29 and submit their applications by October 11, 2022. For admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at universities, government colleges, and independently funded institutions in the state of West Bengal, WBJEEB is managing the WBJEE 2022 counselling process.