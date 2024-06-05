WBJEE 2024 Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Time, Important Updates

WBJEE 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Time, Important Updates | Freepik Image

Tomorrow, June 6, is when the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the results for WBJEE 2024. At 2:30 pm, there will be a press conference to reveal the WBJEE 2024 results. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who took the exam will be able to download their WBJEE 2024 rank cards starting at 4 PM.

Official Notice

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 (WBJEE2024) for admission to degree programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy in West Bengali universities and colleges will be released. An official notice stated, "A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in this regard."

The board declared the WBJEE result date 2024 and stated, "Downloadable 'Rank Cards' will be available in Board's websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards."



The board removed five questions from the question paper and released the WBJEE 2024 final answer key earlier today. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the preparation of the WBJEE results 2024.

How to check answer key?

-Go to wbjeeb.in, the official website.

-Select the 'WBJEE Answer Key' link.

-'Through application number and password' and 'Through application number and date of birth' are the two ways to download the answer key on the new page that appears.

-After choosing an option, provide your login information. Next, select 'Sign in'.

-The WBJEE 2024 answer key will appear on the screen.

-Download and store it for later use.