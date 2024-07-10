WBJEE 2024 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Apply Now! | IStocks

On July 10, 2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB, will open registration for WBJEE 2024 Counselling. Those who passed the WBJEE exam can apply for the counselling round at wbjeeb.nic.in, the WBJEEB's official website. Online registration will be available until July 16, 2024.

Important Dates

Candidates have until July 16, 2024, to pay the registration money and complete the options. Candidates have until July 16, 2024, to change and lock their selections. On July 19, 2024, the Round 1 seat allocation outcome will be shown. The window for paying the seat acceptance fee is July 19–24, 2024.

Registration Fees

For both the Mop-Up round and Round 1 counselling, there is a registration cost of Rs. 500, which is non-refundable in any case. It is recommended that the registration cost be paid online.

How to apply?

-Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website.

-On the front page, click the registration link for WBJEE 2024 Counselling.

-Register yourself by entering the registration information.

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Counselling Rounds

Three rounds of counselling are planned: Mop-Up, Upgradation, and Allotment. Registration is open to candidates at the start of both Round I and the Mop-Up round. Interested applicants may visit the WBJEEB official website for additional information.