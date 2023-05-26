WBJEE 2023 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in, check toppers here

WBJEE 2023 Result Declared | Representative image

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2023 have been declared at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their WBJEE result 2023 using the application number and password.

The result includes the subject-wise scores, total scores, ranks secured, and other details. The exam is held for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2023 toppers list

Md Sahil Akhtar, a student from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, has secured rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam in the state.

The second rank has been secured by Soham Das

The third rank by Sara Mukherjee. Around 98,000 students took the exam this year.

Candidates who are declared qualified as per the WBJEE result 2023 will be eligible to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process. WBJEEB has issued the final answer keys for the exam.

The final answer key was released based on the objections raised by candidates for the provisional keys.

The provisional WBJEE answer key was released on May 10 and the objection window was opened till May 13. The WBJEE exam was held on April 30 in two shifts. The WBJEE exam paper was for a total of 200 marks.

STEPS TO CHECK WBJEE RESULT 2023: